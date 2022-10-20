Lauren Merendino Sells 1,703 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $42,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of MYOV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.31. 802,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,984. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Myovant Sciences

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 98.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,827 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 54.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 106,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

