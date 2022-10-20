Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2,769.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,015 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lear by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Lear by 32.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 39,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Insider Activity at Lear

Lear Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,186. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

