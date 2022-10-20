Lido wstETH Price Hits $1,394.95 on Top Exchanges (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,394.95 or 0.07321565 BTC on exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $264.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003069 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.
Lido wstETH Profile
Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.
Buying and Selling Lido wstETH
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
