Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

