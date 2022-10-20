Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $272.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.19. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

