Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Shares Down 5.5%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. 234,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 329,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Liquid Media Group Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquid Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

