Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.81 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $105.81 million and $1.68 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006923 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005487 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001841 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004721 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 116,892,621 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

