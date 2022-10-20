Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.08.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT stock opened at $439.96 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.76 and a 200-day moving average of $426.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

