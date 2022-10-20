Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $441.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

