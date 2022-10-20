Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.29 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $454.08.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

LMT traded up $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $442.57. 64,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,930. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.37.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 36.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $335,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.