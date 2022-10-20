Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 237,382 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,809,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.63.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $296.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.