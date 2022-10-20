M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance
Shares of MWE stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.59) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.65. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.19 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1,227.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
