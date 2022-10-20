M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

Shares of MWE stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.59) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.65. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.19 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1,227.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

(Get Rating)

See Also

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.