Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 55500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Macarthur Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$19.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23.
Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Macarthur Minerals Company Profile
Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.
