Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Hits $23.69 on Top Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $23.69 or 0.00124417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $657,410.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

