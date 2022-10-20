ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-$2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.11-2.19 EPS.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $115.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

