Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,778.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikola Price Performance

NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 15,408,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,364,912. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nikola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.