Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Lowered to $40.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

NYSE:MAS traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Masco has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

