Masco (NYSE:MAS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $55.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Masco traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 68655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masco Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

