Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,117 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. City State Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.4 %

MRK opened at $93.26 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $236.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

