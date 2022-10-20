Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,824,000 after acquiring an additional 422,415 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.63. 69,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

