Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Position Lessened by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,409 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Mesabi Trust makes up about 6.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Mesabi Trust worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MSB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The mining company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.77% and a return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of ($4.37) million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

