Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.8% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.76. The company had a trading volume of 471,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,912,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $353.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

