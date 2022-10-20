MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MCBS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 2,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,700. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MetroCity Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.