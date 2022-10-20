MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.
MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of MCBS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 2,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,700. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.57.
MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 23.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.