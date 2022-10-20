M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Insider Richard Bole´at Purchases 10,000 Shares

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI – Get Rating) insider Richard Bole´at purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($10,633.16).

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Price Performance

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 87 ($1.05). The stock had a trading volume of 104,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,167. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,175.00. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.13.

Get M&G Credit Income Investment Trust alerts:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 0.96 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.82. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

About M&G Credit Income Investment Trust

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.