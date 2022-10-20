MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) traded down 18.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51. 1,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

MGM China Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

