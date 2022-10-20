MiL.k Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.49 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $61.49 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

