Mizuho Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.11.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $111.85 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $66,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
