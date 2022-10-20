Mizuho Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $111.85 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.49.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $66,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

