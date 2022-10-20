Mizuho Trims Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Target Price to $74.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.08.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,755 shares of company stock worth $6,715,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.