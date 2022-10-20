Morgan Stanley Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.5 %

EPC stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. FMR LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 331,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 276,177 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 77.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 275,230 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 29.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 748,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.