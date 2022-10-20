Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Citigroup

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.3 %

MS opened at $77.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.67.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.