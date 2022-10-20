Morgan Stanley Trims Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Target Price to $91.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Garmin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

