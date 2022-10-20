Morgan Stanley Trims Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Target Price to $13.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNPO. Raymond James cut their price objective on Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Snap One Price Performance

SNPO opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.51. Snap One has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the first quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap One by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap One by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Snap One in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Stories

