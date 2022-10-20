Morgan Stanley Trims Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Target Price to $11.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $15.28 on Monday. Xerox has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Xerox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

