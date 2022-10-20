Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,405,340. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.