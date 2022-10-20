MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 592.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,726 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.