MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 31.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.20. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.16.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

