MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,827 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $151.69 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

