N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating) traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 1,164,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 836,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

N4 Pharma Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £5.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.42.

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

