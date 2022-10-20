Nano Market Capitalization Hits $96.21 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $96.21 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003766 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,171.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00269553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00739771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.00562816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00249455 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

