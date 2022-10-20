National Bankshares Boosts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$45.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.89.

GIL opened at C$42.75 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$55.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The stock has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

