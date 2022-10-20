National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 9,089 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $371,285.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,541,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,531,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $394,923.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $245,485.35.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,600 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $64,816.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,261,212.54.

On Friday, September 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $3,859,000.00.

NASDAQ NRC traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.52. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 23.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 285,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in National Research by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in National Research by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

