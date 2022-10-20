Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00134591 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00266013 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060900 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,660,566 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

