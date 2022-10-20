NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00014832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $141.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00078957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00061142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007122 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 812,963,867 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 812,963,867 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.91074509 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $158,868,055.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.