Neblio Price Hits $2.50 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00012992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $47.69 million and $4.04 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,613,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,049,851 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

