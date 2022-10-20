Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NEM. set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €47.84 ($48.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.34. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($118.52). The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.14.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

