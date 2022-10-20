Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.52 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $130.45 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,169.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00268075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00117466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00770090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00559214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00246173 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

