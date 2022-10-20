New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 346,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 193,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.44 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 18.14.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Further Reading

