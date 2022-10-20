News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Guggenheim

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NWSA. Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.
News Stock Performance
News stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.69. 3,862,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,389. News has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.
Insider Activity at News
In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On News
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in News by 3,529.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in News by 243.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
