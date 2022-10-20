News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Guggenheim

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NWSA. Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

News stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.69. 3,862,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,389. News has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that News will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in News by 3,529.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in News by 243.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

