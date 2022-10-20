NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Trading 6.9% Higher

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

NEXTDC Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers connectivity solutions, such as interconnection and intercapital services, data centre interconnect, and cross connect; data center-as-a-service solutions; cloud solutions; and industry solutions.

