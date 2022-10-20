NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NEE traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 320,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

